CFP tabs Golden Knights exec for lead marketing, communications role

The College Football Playoff has hired Golden Knights executive Eric Tosi as chief brand marketing and communications officer.

The newly implemented role will see Tosi, who has been with the Knights since 2016 — helping launch the expansion team — focus on enhancing fan engagement, increasing partnerships, and lead storytelling opportunities across all CFP events.

The 2027 CFP national championship will be held on Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium, marking the first time college football’s pinnacle game will be held in Las Vegas.

“Eric brings a proven track record of building and managing sports brands,” Rich Clark, CFP executive director, said in a statement. “As the College Football Playoff continues to grow and evolve, this new position reflects our commitment to thoughtful, strategic leadership in how we connect with fans, partners and stakeholders.”

While with the Knights organization, Tosi also served as a strategic advisor on marketing and brand development projects throughout parent company Foley Entertainment Group’s portfolio, including Premier League’s AFC Bournemouth.

“Interest and passion for college football continues to soar, making this a truly exciting time to join the CFP,” Tosi said. “I’m honored to work alongside the incredibly talented team in place at the CFP, build on the existing brand foundation in place and identify ways to drive awareness, engagement and fan experience to new heights.”

