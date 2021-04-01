Chandler Stephenson suspended for elbowing Kings player

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson was suspended three games by the NHL on Thursday for elbowing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot in Wednesday’s game.

Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23), Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stephenson hit Bjornfot high and late in the second period of the Knights’ loss Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. He received the first major penalty and game misconduct of his career. He had only 32 penalty minutes in 240 NHL games.

Stephenson has 20 points in 32 games. He’s been the Knights’ top-line center all season.

Thompson honored

Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was named the American Hockey League’s goaltender of the month for March on Thursday.

Thompson also won the award in February. He’s the first back-to-back winner since Michael Hutchinson in November and December 2017.

The 24-year-old was 6-1 in March with a 1.86 goals-against average and .950 save percentage. For the season, his .947 save percentage ranks first in the AHL, and his 1.84 goals-against average is second.

“Game after game, it seems like he’s making big saves,” defenseman Jimmy Schuldt said. “It helps us play a little bit more free knowing we have a goalie that’s up for the task, and when we make mistakes, he’s been pretty dialed in almost every game, every shot.”

Gusev on waivers

Former Knights forward Nikita Gusev was placed on waivers Thursday by the New Jersey Devils.

Gusev is in the final season of a two-year, $9 million contract. He has five points in 20 games, and the Devils have been outscored 14-2 with him on the ice at five-on-five.

The Knights received a 2020 third-round pick, which they used to select defenseman Lukas Cormier, and a 2021 second-round pick for Gusev.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.