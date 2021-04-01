Chandler Stephenson to have hearing after major penalty

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson is meeting with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday after the first major penalty of his career.

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks up after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23), Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday for elbowing and interference.

Stephenson was given the first major penalty and game misconduct of his career Wednesday for elbowing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot. He previously had only 32 penalty minutes in 240 NHL games. Stephenson hit Bjornfot high and late in the corner of the offensive zone.

Stephenson has 20 points in 32 games. He’s been the Knights’ top-line center all season.

