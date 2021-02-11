Check out Marc-Andre Fleury’s new retro mask

The Golden Knights goalie is expected to wear a newly designed mask to match the team’s “Reverse Retro” jerseys during its outdoor game at Lake Tahoe this month.

The Golden Knights goalie is expected to wear a newly designed mask to match the team's "Reverse Retro" jerseys during their outdoor game at Lake Tahoe later this month. (@GoalieGearNerd/Stephane Bergeron/Griff Airbrush)

The Golden Knights goalie is expected to wear a newly designed mask to match the team's "Reverse Retro" jerseys during their outdoor game at Lake Tahoe later this month. (@GoalieGearNerd/Stephane Bergeron/Griff Airbrush)

Marc-Andre Fleury is going retro.

The Golden Knights goalie is expected to wear a newly designed mask to match the team’s “Reverse Retro” jerseys during its outdoor game at Lake Tahoe this month.

Goalie Gear Nerd posted a video of the new mask on Twitter.

The mask looks similar to previous designs Fleury has worn, but features the Las Vegas skyline in all red as opposed to its traditional coloring. The Knights’ alternate logo is on the other side against a red, glittering backdrop.

Fleury has played in three outdoor games and worn custom gear for each. Last month, he said he was looking into custom gear.

“I’m looking forward to that game,” he said. “… The whole experience of it, practicing there and being outside for the game, it’s always a lot of fun.”

The Knights play the Colorado Avalanche at noon Feb. 20 in a nationally relevised game on KSNV-3.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.