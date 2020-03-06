80°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Check out Robin Lehner’s new Golden Knights mask

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2020 - 3:14 pm
 

Robin Lehner will soon have a complete, matching set of Golden Knights goalie gear.

Goalie Gear Nerd posted on Twitter Friday photos of Lehner’s new Knights themed mask.

The mask prominently features a skull similar to his Chicago Blackhawks mask, a panda wearing a helmet and holding a sword, and the team’s alternate logo on each cheek.

Lehner recently debuted his new Knights themed pads on Tuesday during the team’s shutout over the New Jersey Devils.

MOST READ
1
Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
2
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
3
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
4
CCSD, charter board silent on child of coronavirus patient
CCSD, charter board silent on child of coronavirus patient
5
Las Vegas Aces star believes she got coronavirus in China
Las Vegas Aces star believes she got coronavirus in China
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST