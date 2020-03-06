Check out Robin Lehner’s new Golden Knights mask

Robin Lehner will soon have a complete, matching set of Golden Knights goalie gear.

Robin Leher's Golden Knights mask. (@GoalieGearNerd/Twitter)

Goalie Gear Nerd posted on Twitter Friday photos of Lehner’s new Knights themed mask.

The mask prominently features a skull similar to his Chicago Blackhawks mask, a panda wearing a helmet and holding a sword, and the team’s alternate logo on each cheek.

Lehner recently debuted his new Knights themed pads on Tuesday during the team’s shutout over the New Jersey Devils.