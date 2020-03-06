Check out Robin Lehner’s new Golden Knights mask
Robin Lehner will soon have a complete, matching set of Golden Knights goalie gear.
Goalie Gear Nerd posted on Twitter Friday photos of Lehner’s new Knights themed mask.
The mask prominently features a skull similar to his Chicago Blackhawks mask, a panda wearing a helmet and holding a sword, and the team’s alternate logo on each cheek.
@RobinLehner’s new @GoldenKnights @Progoalie mask. Love the skull 💀 ⚔️ and 🐼.
🎨: @daveartofficial #GoalieGearNerd pic.twitter.com/lQo1kWk50C
— Goalie Gear Nerd (@GoalieGearNerd) March 6, 2020
Lehner recently debuted his new Knights themed pads on Tuesday during the team’s shutout over the New Jersey Devils.