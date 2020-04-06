Chicago Wolves’ Oscar Dansk wins community service award

Chicago Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk was named the team’s winner of the AHL’s Man of the Year award Monday and also received the club’s award for community service.

Vegas Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Chicago Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk was named the team’s winner of the American Hockey League’s Man of the Year award Monday. That makes him one of 31 nominees for the overall AHL Man of the Year award.

Dansk, who played one game with the Golden Knights this season, also won the Wolves’ Dan Snyder Award for community service.

Dansk attended numerous Wolves fundraisers and community events this season and also organized a team outing to the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Chicago. He and teammates spent the afternoon playing with children and prepared dinner for them and their families that night.

Dansk also befriended a 17-year-old cancer patient named Angelo. He visited him at home twice and hosted him and his prospective adopted family at two Wolves games.

