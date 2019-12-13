City National Arena to host women’s college hockey games

City National Arena will host a two-game series between the Ohio State women’s hockey team and Princeton on Saturday and Sunday.

Women’s college hockey is coming to City National Arena.

No. 5 Ohio State and No. 7 Princeton will play a two-game series at 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Both games are free and open to the public.

The teams also will hold open practices Friday. Ohio State will practice at 1:40 p.m. and Princeton at 3:20.

Ohio State (10-4-4) is led by junior forward Emma Maltais, whose 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) rank seventh in Division I. Princeton (10-3-0) is led by sophomore forward Sarah Fillier, who has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 11 games and is a plus-14.

