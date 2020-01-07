Cody Eakin to play against Pittsburgh Penguins

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin will play Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time since Nov. 29, coach Gerard Gallant said.

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin addresses the media at City National Arena on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin will play Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, coach Gerard Gallant said.

Eakin hasn’t played since Nov. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes. The 28-year-old received a hit to the head from Arizona’s Brad Richardson during the third period of that game.

Eakin, an unrestricted free agent after the season, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 24 games.

Gallant also said left wing Jonathan Marchessault would be a gametime decision. Marchessault has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury but participated in the Knights’ morning skate Tuesday.

In addition, Gallant said goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury would make his fifth straight start. Fleury was part of three Stanley-Cup winning Penguins teams.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.