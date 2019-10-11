Cody Eakin’s near return raises lineup questions for Golden Knights

The Golden Knights will need to make a decision on top prospect Cody Glass if Cody Eakin is ready to play against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass goes after the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Kings' Tobias Bjornfot (54) skates with the puck ahead of Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin is close to returning from an upper-body injury and eager to play after missing the start of a second consecutive season.

What that means for the Knights’ lineup — and center Cody Glass — remains to be seen.

Eakin returned to his usual third-line spot at practice Friday, skating with left wing Brandon Pirri, right wing Valentin Zykov and Glass. One of those players probably will be scratched Saturday against the Calgary Flames if Eakin can play.

Coach Gerard Gallant said Eakin is “real close” but didn’t say whether he’s game-ready.

“It’s been a long summer,” said Eakin, who has been day to day since Sept. 27. “I’m ready to get back. I’m looking forward to joining the guys again and doing whatever I can.”

Eakin practiced fully Friday, which allowed Gallant to elevate Paul Stastny to the second line with left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Mark Stone. That reunited the Knights’ best line from late last season.

It also leaves Glass’ immediate future uncertain after getting displaced in the lineup. The 20-year-old looked sharp on the power play in his first four NHL games, but struggled to drive play 5-on-5 with Pacioretty and Stone as his linemates. He also won just 37 percent of his faceoffs (17 of 46), and his lost draw led to the Arizona Coyotes’ fourth goal Thursday in a 4-1 loss.

Gallant said Friday that Glass didn’t lose the faceoff cleanly and he was more upset that Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer was allowed to get in front of the net and screen Marc-Andre Fleury.

“You can say, ‘Coach put the wrong guy out there for the faceoff,’” Gallant said. “It’s possible. You could say that. But I trust my guys, and they’re going to go out there and they’re going to work. Especially a guy like Cody Glass.

“I want to give him confidence. And you know what? I’ll take the blame for that one, if you want. But I’m going to do it again, too, because the kid is going to be a star player and he’s a good faceoff guy. He’s got to learn to win those faceoffs.”

Gallant said it’s possible that Glass could stay in the lineup and play on the wing Saturday if Eakin returns. But even if he sits, the coach remains high on the Knights’ first-ever draft pick.

“You like those talented, skilled kids with a good hockey IQ, but I really like his work ethic,” Gallant said. “Every day he comes to the rink, he works hard. I know he’s got all the other stuff. The skill, the talent is all there, but I really like the way he competes.”

Bischoff up, Schuldt down

The Knights welcomed a new defenseman Friday, as Jake Bischoff, 25, was called up and Jimmy Schuldt, 24, was sent to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

Bischoff was a healthy scratch 17 times last season and has yet to make his NHL debut.

“The biggest thing for me is just continue to be consistent,” Bischoff said. “You know, just not make too many mistakes out there and get pucks out to the forwards. If I can continue to do that, be consistent and reliable every night, that’ll give me a lot better chance to stay here.”

