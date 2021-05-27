Cody Glass makes playoff debut in ‘tough situation’ for Knights

Cody Glass was thrust into the Golden Knights’ lineup for Game 6 of the West Division first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild and turned in a solid effort.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) with defensive help from Joel Eriksson Ek (14) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild defeated the Golden Knights 3-0. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Cody Glass’ NHL playoff debut came under less than ideal circumstances.

The young forward was thrust into the Golden Knights’ lineup for Game 6 of the West Division first-round playoff series because of injuries and turned in a solid performance in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Tough situation,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “Not an easy situation for a young guy to be stuck in, and I thought he did a real good job.”

Glass, the team’s first-round pick in 2017, was plugged into the lineup when forward Ryan Reaves was scratched with an undisclosed injury and skated on the third line with Mattias Janmark and Nicolas Roy.

The Knights recalled Glass from the American Hockey League after Tomas Nosek was injured during Game 2, and he hadn’t appeared in a game since May 16 with the Silver Knights.

In 12:59 of ice time in Game 6, Glass produced two shots on goal, two hits and drew a roughing penalty on Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba. He was credited with two seconds of ice time on the ensuing power play late in the third period.

Glass also had one of the Knights’ best scoring chances during the third period but was turned away by Wild goalie Cam Talbot from in tight, and his 0.33 individual expected goals created led the team, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

“Stuck in Game 6 there on the road and really hadn’t played in quite a few days since his last game in Henderson, so it was a big ask for us,” DeBoer said. “I thought he did a great job. He came in, almost scored a goal there in the third period. Played hard.”

Injury updates

DeBoer said after Wednesday’s game he would have an update on the status of Reaves. But the team is awaiting more test results and did not have any further information about the winger before flying back to Las Vegas.

Also, forwards Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek are listed as game-time decisions for Friday’s Game 7 at T-Mobile Arena, and defenseman Brayden McNabb remains on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences.

Second-round schedule

The first game of the West Division final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Knights-Wild winner is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific time Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver.

The entire schedule for the series has not been released by the league, but Game 2 most likely would be Wednesday. The Denver Nuggets host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their first-round series Tuesday at Ball Arena.

Big bucks

A ticket to Friday’s game at T-Mobile Arena is the most expensive quarterfinal Game 7 in the NHL since 2011, according to TicketIQ.

The average list price on the secondary market is $563. Only seven games in the past 10 years cost more to attend, including three at Madison Square Garden in New York and two in Boston.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.