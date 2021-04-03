Cody Glass returns to Golden Knights after brief AHL stint

Cody Glass was called back up to the NHL on Friday night to help fill the void left by Chandler Stephenson’s suspension.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) plays against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Cody Glass’ stint in the American Hockey League didn’t last long.

The second-year center was called back up to the Golden Knights on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. The Knights have an opening down the middle with center Chandler Stephenson suspended two more games for elbowing, and Glass appears likely to fill it.

Coach Pete DeBoer said he wants the 22-year-old to perform exactly as he did in his last NHL game before getting sent down. His line had a goal in Monday’s 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings and carried play at five-on-five.

“I thought he came in with energy, was moving his feet, creating space for himself,” DeBoer said. “When he has space, his instincts take over and he can make plays and create offense. For me just looking for more of the same that we saw last game.”

Glass, the sixth overall pick in 2017, only played one game with the Silver Knights. He had an assist and a highlight-reel goal to help Henderson defeat Tucson 3-1 Wednesday. Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt and goaltender Logan Thompson said the next day they both knew Glass wouldn’t be with the team long.

“He is an NHL forward,” Thompson said. “He’s elite. We’re lucky to have him down here. He’s a great guy. He’s a leader. Everyone looks up to him even though he’s younger than a lot of us, younger than me. I look to Cody for advice.”

Glass was sent down because his impact at five-on-five continues to trail his impact on the power play. Half of his 10 points have come with the man advantage, including all four of his goals.

The Golden Knights hope was some time in the AHL could help give him some confidence. He’s been adjusting to a different role in the NHL than he’s had on previous teams, and he’s had to hit the ground running after recovering from knee surgery.

The Knights will have to hope one game did the trick.

“Every time he’s on the ice, it seems like no matter what, he’s going to get the puck and find you,” Schuldt said. “He belongs in the NHL.”

Hockey Fights Cancer night

The Knights will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer night on Saturday.

The team will wear special lavender jerseys for warmups that will be auctioned off. The proceeds will go to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Kay’s Power Play, a fund created by defenseman Shea Theodore.

It’s named after Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington, who died in June. Theodore, who himself overcame a testicular cancer diagnosis, started the fund to help make mammograms more accessible to women in need.

”I don’t think there’s a person that hasn’t been touched by cancer one way or another,” DeBoer said. “Great cause. Always look forward to putting the purple on and bringing awareness.”

Kolesar gets robbed

The Knights hoped when rookie forward Keegan Kolesar scored his first goal 26 games into his career March 22, it’d soon lead to several more.

Thursday showed he may be as snakebitten as ever. Kolesar was stopped twice within a nine-second span by Wild goaltender Cam Talbot in the Knights’ 3-2 shootout loss. Talbot gloved down one of Kolesar’s shots, then saved another with the paddle of his stick.

“I’ve said it to many guys. I’ve heard it many times in my career. If you’re not getting the chances, then you worry,” said Kolesar, who has the ninth-most five-on-five scoring chances on the team despite ranking 20th in ice time. “I’m happy I’m getting the chances. It’s just making sure I bear down and finish them.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.