Cody Glass returns to Golden Knights’ lineup

Rookie Cody Glass had missed the past 14 games after sustaining a lower-body injury Jan. 4. Earlier in the season, he missed eight games with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) fires a shot a goal versus the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights didn’t change the locks on Cody Glass when he was gone, but most everything else was different for the rookie when he rejoined the team.

Glass played Saturday against the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena, his first NHL game after sustaining a lower-body injury Jan. 4. Since then, the Knights have new lines, new systems and — oh, yeah — a new coach. Even the morning skate was different for the 20-year-old, who was accustomed to a certain routine under former coach Gerard Gallant.

“I’m used to doing the old pregame skate,” Glass said with a smile.

Glass was happy to roll with the changes if it meant being back in the NHL. His latest injury caused him to miss 14 games after he previously missed eight with an upper-body injury.

Both injuries have contributed to an inconsistent first season for the Knights’ first-ever draft pick. Glass’ vision and playmaking have been evident on the power play, and the team missed them dearly. He’s still trying to find his stride at 5-on-5, though. He’s spent most of the season playing right wing instead of his natural center position.

But that hasn’t dampened enthusiasm about his future.

“I know how excited the organization is about him,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I’m going to temper my enthusiasm a little bit because it’s not easy being out that long, but I think everyone’s excited about him.”

Glass faced a steep learning curve upon his return, because Saturday’s morning skate was his first chance to work with DeBoer. Glass played Thursday for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves and scored a goal, but he admitted he wasn’t at his best after a long layoff.

He was hoping to be better Saturday. No matter what, he was playing hockey again.

“I’m just having fun again,” Glass said. “That’s the good part about it.”

Tuch week to week

Knights right wing Alex Tuch is week to week with a lower-body injury, DeBoer said Saturday.

DeBoer said Tuch’s injury was “probably not as serious as it could’ve been, but he’s going to be out for a little bit.”

Tuch, who has 17 points in 42 games, was injured in the third period of the Knights’ 6-5 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. He crashed into the end boards and left the ice without putting any weight on his left leg.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.