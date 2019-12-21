Cody Glass returns to Golden Knights practice, out for next 2 games

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) waits for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vegas Golden Knights players, including defender Kaedan Korczak, center, prepare to take the ice on the first day of rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights select Kaedan Korczak looks on during the second round of the NHL hockey draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights defender Kaedan Korczak, from left, forward Cole MacKay and goalie Jiri Patera battle for the puck on the first day of rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Cody Glass breezed down the left wing during the first drill of the Golden Knights practice Saturday and snapped a shot to the short side past Malcolm Subban.

On his next rush, Glass beat Marc-Andre Fleury and gave him an earful on the fly-by.

“Something was happening,” Glass said with a grin. “I don’t score that much, so maybe that little bit of a break gave me some scoring touch. It’s always fun giving the goalies a hard time out there, because they always give it back to me.”

Glass, who missed the past six games with an upper-body injury, returned to the ice as a limited participant at SAP Center.

He wore a baby blue, noncontact jersey and will not play in the back-to-back against San Jose and Colorado, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

“It’s obviously a great sign to see him out there noncontact,” Gallant said. “He skated well today. He looked really good on the ice. Obviously he’s not going to play the next two games, but after that, we’ll see.”

Glass was injured Dec. 8 when he was elbowed in the head by New York Rangers left wing Brendan Lemieux with 3:13 remaining in the second period of a 5-0 loss. Lemieux was fined $2,000 for the incident.

Glass joined up with the team in San Jose on Friday, and his dad, Jeff, is part of the annual Fathers Trip. The three-day holiday break that starts Tuesday gives him extra time to get back into game shape.

“I feel a lot better,” Glass said. “Obviously it’s something that you don’t want to see happen, but now that I’m back with the team, it’s good.

“It’s the NHL. It’s fast-paced, so you want to be ready mentally and physically. We’ll wait till the right moment and we’ll just take it day by day.”

Second-round pick inks deal

The Golden Knights signed second-round pick Kaedan Korczak to a three-year entry level contract, the team announced Saturday.

Korczak, 18, was selected 41st overall in June after the Knights traded up with San Jose to acquire the pick.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 192-pound defenseman has five goals and 23 assists in 32 games with Kelowna of the major-junior Western Hockey League.

“He definitely stood out at training camp, for sure,” Gallant said. “He’s a talented kid. He’s really poised and sees the ice.”

Ice shavings

— Right wing Mark Stone, who scored with 4:20 remaining in regulation to earn the Knights a point in Vancouver on Thursday, was given a maintenance day Saturday and did not participate in practice.

