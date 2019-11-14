Consistency remains elusive for Golden Knights this season

The Knights have won back-to-back games three times this season but have yet to push a winning streak to three.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Chicago. The Golden Knights won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A four-syllable word has continued to gnaw at the Golden Knights this season: Consistency.

Players and coaches have been searching for it with the season almost one-fourth over. But they have yet to find it shift-to-shift, let alone game-to-game.

The Knights have won back-to-back games three times this season but have yet to push a winning streak to three. They had five winning streaks of at least three games last year, and eight in 2017-18.

The Knights’ schedule should give them an opportunity to start one soon. Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks begins a stretch where the team plays five of six at home. Three of their opponents in that span (the Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks) are below the playoff line.

The Knights need to take advantage, but doing so requires them to string successful shifts, periods and then games together. That’s something they have rarely done all season.

“I just think when we are moving our feet and when we’re not watching, when we’re attacking the game, that’s where we’re at our best,” Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “We haven’t done that for a sustainable amount of time in any game that I know that I’ve been in. Once you start seeing that, you’ll start seeing us play better.”

Chicago kryptonite

For whatever reason, the Knights seem to be the Blackhawks’ kryptonite.

The Knights entered Wednesday’s game 7-0-0 all-time with the Blackhawks. It’s the 21st time in league history a team has won each of its first seven regular-season games against another club.

Coach Gerard Gallant attributed that streak to dumb luck more than anything. The Knights have beaten the Blackhawks twice in regulation by one goal, once in overtime and once in a shootout.

“They got two of the best players in the world: (right wing Patrick) Kane and (center Jonathan) Toews,” Gallant said. “I don’t think it’s anything different. I think we were fortunate more than anything.”

Roy gains comfort

Center Nicolas Roy was scheduled to play in his sixth game Wednesday, tying his career high for most in a season.

Gallant said the 22-year-old, who had a goal and an assist in his first five games, is showing he belongs. Roy played in the Knights previous four games at fourth-line center. His line had a 25-15 edge in shot attempts over that span.

“He hasn’t played a whole lot of NHL games, but I think he’s played fine,” Gallant said. “He’s jumping, he’s working hard. He’s noticeable on the ice.”

