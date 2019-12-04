Cosmopolitan Las Vegas hosting a night with Golden Knights

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is hosting its third “A Night with the Knights” on Friday.

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, center left, skates with hockey fans during the "Night With the Golden Knights" event at the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks with hockey fans during the "Night With the Golden Knights" event at the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is hosting its third “A Night with the Knights” on Friday.

Fans will have the opportunity to skate and take pictures with Golden Knights players Alex Tuch, Nate Schmidt and Ryan Reaves.

Chance and the Knights Guard will also be available for autographs and picture opportunities.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event is free to the public.

