Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
The first two games of the Golden Knights’ second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers will be Wednesday and Friday at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced Sunday night.
Start times and TV information has yet to be announced.
The rest of the schedule has yet to be determined. Games 3 and 4 will be at Edmonton’s Rogers Place, as will Game 6, if necessary. Games 5 and 7 will take place at T-Mobile Arena, if needed.
The Knights and Oilers have never met in the playoffs before. The winner will play the winner of the Dallas-Seattle series in the Western Conference Final.
