Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) checks Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

The first two games of the Golden Knights’ second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers will be Wednesday and Friday at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced Sunday night.

Start times and TV information has yet to be announced.

The rest of the schedule has yet to be determined. Games 3 and 4 will be at Edmonton’s Rogers Place, as will Game 6, if necessary. Games 5 and 7 will take place at T-Mobile Arena, if needed.

The Knights and Oilers have never met in the playoffs before. The winner will play the winner of the Dallas-Seattle series in the Western Conference Final.

