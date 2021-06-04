99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Daughter’s encouraging note greets Fleury on return home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2021 - 11:27 am
 
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury warms up before the start of Game 5 of a first-roun ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury warms up before the start of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury returned to Las Vegas after Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Colorado to find a timely letter of encouragement from his 5-year-old daughter, Scarlett.

“Last nite you made me happy Dad,” she wrote to him. “You stop pucks and that made me proud Dad. I love you! Keep stopping the pucks. In my hart you are the best goly.”

Fleury’s wife, Veronique Larosee Fleury, posted the letter on Instagram.

The loss to the Avalanche put the Knights in a 2-0 hole of the best-of-seven West Division final. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday in Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
2
2 Las Vegas resorts among first to participate in new booking system
2 Las Vegas resorts among first to participate in new booking system
3
Bigger Henry Ruggs ready for expanded role with Raiders
Bigger Henry Ruggs ready for expanded role with Raiders
4
Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium
Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium
5
$1.3M jackpot hit at Las Vegas Strip resort
$1.3M jackpot hit at Las Vegas Strip resort
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST