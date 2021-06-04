Daughter’s encouraging note greets Fleury on return home
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury returned to Las Vegas after Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Colorado to find a timely letter of encouragement from his 5-year-old daughter, Scarlett.
“Last nite you made me happy Dad,” she wrote to him. “You stop pucks and that made me proud Dad. I love you! Keep stopping the pucks. In my hart you are the best goly.”
Fleury’s wife, Veronique Larosee Fleury, posted the letter on Instagram.
The loss to the Avalanche put the Knights in a 2-0 hole of the best-of-seven West Division final. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday in Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena.
