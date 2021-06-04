Daughter’s encouraging note greets Fleury on return home

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury returned to Las Vegas after Wednesday’s loss at Colorado to find a timely letter of encouragement from his 5-year-old daughter.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury warms up before the start of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“Last nite you made me happy Dad,” she wrote to him. “You stop pucks and that made me proud Dad. I love you! Keep stopping the pucks. In my hart you are the best goly.”

Fleury’s wife, Veronique Larosee Fleury, posted the letter on Instagram.

The loss to the Avalanche put the Knights in a 2-0 hole of the best-of-seven West Division final. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday in Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena.

