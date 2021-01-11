Defenseman Nick Holden placed on waivers by Golden Knights

The Golden Knights placed 10 players on waivers Monday, including veteran defenseman Nick Holden, who signed a two-year extension with the club in February.

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Motte (64) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Holden, who signed a two-year, $1.7 million extension in February, can be claimed by any of the other 30 teams before 9 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday. Otherwise, he is expected to be placed on the Knights’ taxi squad for the upcoming season.

Also on waivers were defensemen Jake Bischoff and Carl Dahlstrom, forwards Patrick Brown, Reid Duke, Tyrell Goulbourne, Tomas Jurco, Daniel O’Regan and Dylan Sikura in addition to goaltender Oscar Dansk.

