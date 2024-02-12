Defenseman’s celebrations spoiled as Knights lose to Wild
The Golden Knights lost to the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Monday during defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s 1,000th NHL game.
Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.
The loss spoiled the Knights’ celebrations for defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who played in his 1,000th NHL game.
Boldy’s goal gave the Wild a 4-2 lead 7:29 into the third period. Captain Mark Stone cut the Knights’ deficit to 4-3 just 2:11 later, but his team couldn’t find an equalizer.
Pietrangelo, who received a gold stick from the organization and was joined on the ice by his family for a pregame ceremony, had two assists in the loss.
