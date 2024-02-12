46°F
Golden Knights

Defenseman’s celebrations spoiled as Knights lose to Wild

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 2:31 pm
 
Updated February 12, 2024 - 9:53 pm
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) pushes Vegas Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson ...
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) pushes Vegas Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) kisses his wife, Jayne, during a ceremony ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) kisses his wife, Jayne, during a ceremony honoring his 1000th NHL game prior to an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) waits to skate onto the ice during a cerem ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) waits to skate onto the ice during a ceremony honoring his 1000th NHL game prior to an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) is presented with a golden hockey stick ho ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) is presented with a golden hockey stick honoring his 1000th NHL game by Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon, right, during a ceremony prior to an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) and center Frederick Gaudreau (89) look on while V ...
Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) and center Frederick Gaudreau (89) look on while Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates with teammates after a goal by right wing Michael Amadio (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) checks Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Fabe ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) checks Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) collides with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Fab ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) collides with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) co ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) collide during a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) defends as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonatha ...
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) defends as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) falls while attempting a shot on Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

The loss spoiled the Knights’ celebrations for defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who played in his 1,000th NHL game.

Boldy’s goal gave the Wild a 4-2 lead 7:29 into the third period. Captain Mark Stone cut the Knights’ deficit to 4-3 just 2:11 later, but his team couldn’t find an equalizer.

Pietrangelo, who received a gold stick from the organization and was joined on the ice by his family for a pregame ceremony, had two assists in the loss.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

