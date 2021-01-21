Defensemen supply offense for Golden Knights in win over Coyotes
Shea Theodore scored twice, and Alex Pietrangelo notched two points, including his first goal with the Golden Knights, in a victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.
Shea Theodore scored two goals, and Alex Tuch added a goal and two assists to lift the Golden Knights to a 5-2 victory over Arizona on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Alex Pietrangelo notched two points, including his first goal with the Knights since he signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract as a free agent.
Mark Stone also had a goal and an assist to help the Knights start 4-0 for the first time in franchise history.
Marc-Andre Fleury won for the second time and made a handful of key stops, including a sprawling save on Johan Larsson in the first period moments before Pietrangelo’s goal.
Keegan Kolesar was credited with an assist on Pietrangelo’s goal for his first career NHL point.
The four-game series shifts to Arizona starting Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.