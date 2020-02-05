Deflections cost Golden Knights against Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning tipped two shots into the net against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, which proved crucial in their 4-2 win at Amalie Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) scrap during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Hockey is often a fast-moving game that rewards effort, skill and grit. It also sometimes just rewards teams that get the puck to bounce a certain way.

The Knights were not on the receiving end of those bounces Tuesday in their 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Instead, the Lightning turned two deflections into goals and emerged with their sixth straight win at Amalie Arena.

“They make plays around the net,” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. “They’re a skilled team but they still go to the net a lot, right? They always have somebody around trying to find the puck and get those tips.”

Both tip goals came at critical times for the Lightning.

The first came with the score tied 1-1 late in the first period. Left wing Ondrej Palat fired a shot from the left point, and the puck deflected off center Anthony Cirelli, off right wing Tyler Johnson and past Fleury with 2:03 remaining.

The rare double-deflection gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead after a period where they were largely outplayed.

The second came it the third period, and it was the game-winner. A bouncing puck led to a scramble in the Knights’ defensive zone, and Point was left open in the high slot. He took a pass from right wing Nikita Kucherov, spun and fired. Left wing Steven Stamkos was unmarked in front of Fleury, and he tipped the puck in the net to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead.

The goals show how close and yet how far the Knights were from beating Tampa Bay on Tuesday. If either deflection misses the net, maybe the visitors would have had a better shot. But the Lightning also put themselves in a position to get their bounces and took advantage.

“The goals that went in, I didn’t think (Fleury) could do anything on them,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “A couple seeing-eye goals.”

DeBoer trusts process

The Knights’ players seemed frustrated after the game, and understandably so. They had chances to win. They didn’t take advantage.

The team isn’t in a position to be giving away points either. The Knights know they need to sprint to the end of the regular season after their slow start. Their playoff position is far from secure.

Still, DeBoer was encouraged by what he saw Tuesday. He watched his team edge the NHL’s leaders in goal differential 43-29 in shot attempts, 24-10 in scoring chances and 6-1 in high-danger scoring chances.

In his eyes, there was a lot to like.

“Yeah the points matter but for me the process matters more,” DeBoer said. “If we won tonight and didn’t play well or I didn’t see the type of game I’m seeing out of our group, I would be worried. We lost but if we stick with this type of game we’ll have a chance to win every night.”

Whitecloud stands out

DeBoer was also pleased with rookie defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

The 23-year-old played his second straight game and the third of his career Tuesday. He had two shots on goal, two hits and a blocked shot in 13:51. The Knights had a 10-2 edge in scoring chances when he and partner Jon Merrill were on the ice.

“I thought he was real good again tonight,” DeBoer said. “He’s got good composure for a young guy. He doesn’t panic with the puck. And that’s the game today. You have to be able to make plays in small areas and have that type of composure. He’s done a real good job of that.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.