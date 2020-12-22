Deryk Engelland announces retirement, will remain with Golden Knights

Deryk Engelland started his professional hockey career in Las Vegas. More than 17 years later, he chose to end it here, too.

Deryk Engelland started his professional hockey career in Las Vegas. More than 17 years later, he chose to end it here, too.

The rugged defenseman announced Tuesday he was retiring after 11 seasons in the NHL, including the past three with the Golden Knights.

Engelland, 38, will remain with the club and was hired as the special assistant to the owner for the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, the team said in a statement.

“Deryk Engelland epitomizes what it means to be a Golden Knight. A no-ego, selfless, hardworking player who has an unwavering commitment to protecting those who are unable to protect themselves,” Knights owner Bill Foley said in a statement. “Since he joined our organization in 2017, Deryk’s service to our community has been exemplary. On behalf of the entire Vegas Golden Knights organization, we would like to congratulate Deryk on an outstanding career. He has made an indelible mark on our city and we are excited for this next chapter, as he stays with the Golden Knights family and continues the outstanding work he has done in our community.”

Engelland, a longtime Las Vegas resident, won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2018 and always will be remembered for his powerful speech at the first home game following the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting in 2017.

He was one of the Knights’ locker room leaders since their first season, and was chosen by his teammates to accept the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl when the Knights won the Western Conference championship in their inaugural season.

But Engelland’s on-ice role diminished in the second half of last season with the emergence of defenseman Zach Whitecloud. Engelland was scratched for 17 of the final 18 regular-season games during the 2019-20 season and didn’t appear in the postseason.

Engelland served as a mentor to 2019 first-round pick Peyton Krebs while the Knights were in the bubble in Edmonton, Alberta.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Engelland turned down a trade in February that would have afforded him more ice time to remain with the Knights.

Engelland started his career in 2003 with the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL, and the 6-foot-2-inch, 212-pound native of Edmonton battled his way through the minors before reaching the NHL.

He debuted with Pittsburgh on Nov. 10, 2009, and became a regular with the Penguins the following season when he posted 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and 123 penalty minutes in 63 games.

Engelland signed with Calgary as a free agent in 2014 and played three seasons there before being selected by the Knights in the expansion draft.

In his first season, Engelland had a career-high 18 assists and 23 points and was a key penalty killer as the Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Engelland posted eight goals, 33 assists and 79 penalty minutes in 202 games with the Knights. He finished his career with 30 goals, 97 assists and 579 penalty minutes in 671 games with Pittsburgh, Calgary and the Knights.

