Deryk Engelland delivers gifts, plays street hockey with kids
Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland paid a suprise visit to some hockey lovers on Tuesday at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries.
Engelland delivered gifts to kids who are a part of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department youth hockey program and played some street hockey.
“It brings you back to the childhood and it’s always fun,” Engelland said. “It’s amazing to see the smile on the kid’s faces.”