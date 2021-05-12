Deryk Engelland delivers gifts, plays street hockey with kids

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland paid a suprise visit to some hockey lovers on Tuesday at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries.

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland plays street hockey with children from a Metropolitan Police Department youth hockey program at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las vegas Review-Journal)

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland, right, helps goalie Davon Duncan, 12, left, before playing street hockey with children from a Metropolitan Police Department youth hockey program at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland, right, helps goalie Davon Duncan, 12, left, before playing street hockey with children from a Metropolitan Police Department youth hockey program at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland, center, greets Korey Brooks, 8, from left, Jaydeon Smiler, 6 and Davon Duncan, 12, before playing street hockey with children from a Metropolitan Police Department youth hockey program at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland, left, plays street hockey with children from a Metropolitan Police Department youth hockey program at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland, second from right, and Harrison Luce, youth hockey manager for the Golden Knights, right, play street hockey with children from a Metropolitan Police Department youth hockey program at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland help Skylrn Prevail, 7, to fit news shoes at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, before playing street hockey with children from a Metropolitan Police Department youth hockey program. The shoes are gifts for children. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland arrives at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to play street hockey with children from a Metropolitan Police Department youth hockey program. Metro police officer Sam Cortez, foreground, helps Engelland to carry the gifts for children. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland, left, talks with Las Vegas police officer Sam Cortez, right, as he arrives at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to play street hockey with children from a Metro youth hockey program. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland paid a suprise visit to some hockey lovers on Tuesday at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries.

Engelland delivered gifts to kids who are a part of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department youth hockey program and played some street hockey.

“It brings you back to the childhood and it’s always fun,” Engelland said. “It’s amazing to see the smile on the kid’s faces.”