Desperate Canucks tie series against Golden Knights

The Vancouver Canucks played with desperation in an effort to even the Western Conference semifinals, and the Knights were too late to respond in a 5-2 loss Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Motte (64) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) battle in front as goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) and teammate Troy Stecher (51) try to make the stop during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) and Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson (70) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Alexander Edler (23) defends during the second period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) is scored on as Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53), Elias Pettersson (40) and Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrate during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) checks Vancouver Canucks' Christopher Tanev (8) during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) is scored on by Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) as Zach Whitecloud (2) and Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes the save as Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) jumps and Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Troy Stecher (51) defends during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) checks Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) stops Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) as Shea Theodore (27) defends during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner (90) is scored on by Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Toffoli (73) during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) is scored on as Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler (23) celebrates and Alec Martinez (23) defends during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes the save on Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) as Shea Theodore (27) defends during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Toffoli (73) and Alexander Edler (23) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins (21) checks Vancouver Canucks' Adam Gaudette (88) during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) is scored on by Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) as Zach Whitecloud (2) and Brayden McNabb (3) defend during the first period of Game 2 of a NHL hockey second-round playoff series, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) run into an official during the first period of Game 2 of a NHL hockey second-round playoff series, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Vancouver Canucks celebrate a goal on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner during the first period of Game 2 of a NHL hockey second-round playoff series, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53), Elias Pettersson (40) and Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrate a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, left, during the first period of Game 2 of a NHL hockey second-round playoff series, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins (21) checks Vancouver Canucks' Adam Gaudette (88) during the first period of Game 2 of a NHL hockey second-round playoff series, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) stops Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) as Shea Theodore watches during the first period of Game 2 of a NHL hockey second-round playoff series, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler (23), Elias Pettersson (40) and Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate a goal agianst the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) crashes against Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Troy Stecher (51) defends during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) looks for the puck as Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) and goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) defend during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins (21) jumps over Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25), who makes a save during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

It might be reductive to boil down the outcome of Game 2 on Tuesday using one statistic. But it sure is telling nonetheless.

Shots on goal: Golden Knights 40

Blocked shots: Vancouver 40

The Canucks played with desperation in an effort to even the Western Conference semifinals and the Knights were too late to respond in a 5-2 loss.

The best-of-seven series continues Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

“I think that’s definitely an indicator of their commitment and their desperation in the game,” DeBoer said. “When you put in that type of commitment to winning, a lot of times you get rewarded.

“We were a little late, a little slow, a little soft. You get what you deserve in this league a lot of nights.”

Alex Tuch and Max Pacioretty scored for the Knights, who lost to the Canucks in regulation for the first time in franchise history (9-1-2).

Coming off his first career postseason shutout, goalie Robin Lehner allowed more than three goals for the first time in 11 starts since he was acquired by the Knights at the February trade deadline.

Lehner didn’t get much help from the Knights’ defenseman or forwards guarding the house and stopped 22 of 26 shots.

“We knew they were going to come have a bounce-back game, and we’ve got to do a better job being ready from the start,” Lehner said. “They got a lot of skill over there, and if you give them time and space, they’ll capitalize. Yeah, it was frustrating. I’ve got to be better.”

The Knights took uncharacteristic penalties and allowed the Canucks to use their speed in transition while falling behind 2-0 after the first period.

DeBoer briefly shook up the forward lines and defense pairs in the second period, and the Knights stormed Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom with a postseason franchise record with 22 shots on goal.

They broke through at 6:34 when Tuch took a drop pass from Nicolas Roy and blew a shot past Markstrom for his team-leading sixth goal of the postseason and third in the past three games.

But the Knights undid all their work with 1:25 remaining in the period when they fell asleep after a faceoff loss. Alex Edler found Elias Pettersson alone in front, and he made a move around Lehner from in tight for a 3-1 Canucks lead.

“We didn’t get rewarded for the work we put in in the second period,” DeBoer said, “and then we gave them that faceoff goal at the end of the period, which really was a backbreaker going into the third because I really thought we had found our legs and we were generating some momentum.”

Bo Horvat had two goals and leads the league with eight in the postseason. Pettersson, who was held without a shot on goal in Game 1, had a goal and two assists, as did Tyler Toffoli.

Markstrom bounced back after being pulled in Game 1 and finished with 38 saves.

“We knew Vancouver wasn’t happy with the way it played last game,” Tuch said. “We knew they were going to come out and be flying. We decided to instead of being prepared, be surprised by that for some reason.”

The Canucks created several high-danger chances around Lehner in the first period and scored on two of their first four shots.

Toffoli returned to Vancouver’s lineup after missing the past 10 games and made an impact nine seconds into his first shift.

Defenseman Alec Martinez left his former teammate with the Los Angeles Kings uncovered at the back post. Pettersson carried the puck wide around defenseman Shea Theodore, circled the net and slid a pass to Toffoli that left Lehner stranded 1:29 into the first period.

The Knights entered Tuesday as the least penalized team in the postseason, but gave Vancouver’s dangerous power play two opportunities in the first period. The Canucks wasted little time on their first chance, scoring seven seconds into the man advantage.

Toffoli found Horvat in the slot, and he banged home the pass at 9:01 for a 2-0 advantage.

“Obviously, they played better. But from the 15-minute mark of the first period until, what is it, two minutes left in the second, we’re dominating the game,” Knights forward Mark Stone said. “But you can’t get down 2-0 in this league. You use way too much energy trying to come back.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.