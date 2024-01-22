‘Disrespectful to the game’: Cassidy rips Knights’ defensive effort after loss
The Knights earned a point Monday at Prudential Center despite sloppy turnovers, defensive lapses and an inconsistent effort from goaltender Logan Thompson.
It was probably more than they deserved in a lackluster 6-5 overtime loss to the Devils in Newark, New Jersey.
“We basically played a beer league game out there,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We thought it was preseason, I guess. We didn’t defend to our structure or principles at all. The plays we made right up to the last goal were careless and disrespectful to the game.
“That’s on the players. When they go over the boards, they make decisions with the puck. We’ve talked about it enough. It’s getting to the point of the season where we should be better.”
Left wing Tyler Toffoli scored his third goal in overtime to cap off New Jersey’s comeback from a 5-3 deficit. It came after an ill-advised clearing attempt from Knights center Brett Howden.
“Not our best in overtime, for sure,” Cassidy said. “A breakout turnover where we just didn’t execute and then no effort to defend, to be perfectly honest. It’s in the net and we didn’t give our goalie a chance.”
The loss was the Knights’ seventh straight on the road. That ties a franchise record.
The Knights (27-14-6) did show signs of life at different points.
They trailed 3-1 after Toffoli’s first goal 1:37 into the second period. But the Knights rallied to score four goals in an 11:29 span to take a 5-3 lead.
Two of the tallies came from right wing Jonathan Marchessault, who extended his goal streak to four games. Center Nicolas Roy added a goal and two assists for the Knights.
New Jersey (24-18-3) made sure the lead didn’t last long. Toffoli’s second goal brought the Devils within 5-4 with 16 seconds left before the second intermission. Left wing Curtis Lazar then tied the game 9:14 into the third.
New Jersey hit a post and a crossbar in overtime before Toffoli ended things.
“We have a veteran (defensive) corps and they were not good tonight as a group,” Cassidy said.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
1. Back at it
The Knights will need to rebound fast.
They’ll play another road game Tuesday against the New York Islanders, who are a team in transition.
Coach Lane Lambert was fired and replaced by Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy on Saturday.
The Islanders (20-15-11) snapped a four-game skid with a 3-2 overtime win over the Devils in Roy’s debut Sunday.
2. Help on the way
The Knights could get a boost their next game.
Cassidy said the plan is for goaltender Adin Hill to make his first start since Dec. 17 on Tuesday. Hill has only made one appearance since Nov. 30 because of a lower-body injury.
Thompson has been forced to play most nights with his partner ailing. He was playing well before Monday’s game. The six goals he gave up to the Devils were more than he allowed his previous three starts combined.
Thompson’s efforts were even recognized by the NHL on Monday morning, as he was named the league’s third star of the week.
3. By the numbers
The Knights dropped points for just the third time this season when leading after the second period.
They’re 18-1-2 now when ahead entering the third.
The Knights also fell to 7-6 beyond regulation.
Up next
Who: Golden Knights at Islanders
When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: UBS Arena, Belmont Park, N.Y.
TV: KMCC-34
Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Line: Islanders -130; total 6