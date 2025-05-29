Does Jonathan Marchessault want a trade? Would Knights want him back?

Former Golden Knights winger Jonathan Marchessault, one year into his long-term deal with the Nashville Predators, is reportedly open to a trade this offseason.

Nashville Predators center Jonathan Marchessault (81) plays during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Jonathan Marchessault could be on the move.

One season into a long-term contract he signed with the Nashville Predators in July, the Original Misfit is reportedly open to being traded this offseason, according to Daily Faceoff.

The Golden Knights’ all-time leader in goals (192) and points (417), and the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP, signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal with Nashville after playing the past seven seasons with the Knights.

Marchessault was part of Nashville’s massive free-agency haul last summer, along with signing defenseman Brady Skjei to a seven-year, $49 million deal and former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to a four-year deal at $32 million.

But the Predators fell well short of the expectations that came with those deals, finishing 30-44-8. The 68 points were the third-fewest in the NHL.

Nashville has three first-round picks in this year’s NHL draft, including fifth overall.

Daily Faceoff has Marchessault No. 5 on its offseason trade board.

The report suggests that the Montreal Canadiens, the hometown team for the native of Cap Rouge, Quebec, would be a favorable landing spot.

With a report like this, of course the alarms go off on how the Knights can get involved.

Most fans would entertain the idea of bringing back one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

Considering the Knights brought back Reilly Smith two years after trading him to Pittsburgh, it’s an understandable thought.

An argument could be made that the Knights still would be playing if Marchessault was on the team, considering how their season ended by way of two consecutive shutouts in the second round against the Edmonton Oilers.

But Marchessault is 34 and has four more years on his deal. The Knights were not willing to go longer than four years when negotiating with him last year.

The Knights have $9.6 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia. Unless Nashville is willing to retain salary, the Knights would have to shed salary to reacquire him.

They have nine forwards under contract next season. They can’t afford to subtract more.

If Marchessault is willing to waive his no-movement clause, he also has a 15-team no-trade list he must submit throughout his contract. It’s no guarantee the Knights wouldn’t be on that list.

And if the Predators are moving into a rebuild, they will want draft picks and prospects in return.

The Knights don’t have a first-round pick the next two seasons. This year’s pick was traded to the San Jose Sharks in March 2024 to acquire center Tomas Hertl.

San Jose traded that pick to Nashville in August to acquire 22-year-old goaltender Yaroslav Askarov.

