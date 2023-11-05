Ducks rally late to hand Knights first regulation loss

The Anaheim Ducks scored four third-period goals to hand the Golden Knights their first regulation loss of the season Sunday at Honda Center.

Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish, right, Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, center, and defenseman Kaedan Korczak vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg, center, vies for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, and defenseman Brayden Pachal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton, left, and Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome, right, clears the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, left, and right wing Jonathan Marchessault during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg, left, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal chase down the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, left, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) controls the puck ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, back right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (60), Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak passes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden, left, controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) react after a goal scored by center Jack Eichel during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots to score during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Center Mason McTavish scored a go-ahead goal with 3:40 remaining in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 at Honda Center on Sunday.

The Ducks rallied from 2-0 down to start the third to hand the Knights their first regulation loss of the season. Center Sam Carrick scored twice for Anaheim, and center Adam Henrique added a goal as well.

The Knights, playing for the second straight night and the third time in four days, saw their 12-game point streak to start the season snapped. They lost in regulation for the first time since March 28 against the Edmonton Oilers, a span of 20 regular-season games.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Jack Eichel scored for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

