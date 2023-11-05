Ducks rally late to hand Knights first regulation loss
The Anaheim Ducks scored four third-period goals to hand the Golden Knights their first regulation loss of the season Sunday at Honda Center.
Center Mason McTavish scored a go-ahead goal with 3:40 remaining in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 at Honda Center on Sunday.
The Ducks rallied from 2-0 down to start the third to hand the Knights their first regulation loss of the season. Center Sam Carrick scored twice for Anaheim, and center Adam Henrique added a goal as well.
The Knights, playing for the second straight night and the third time in four days, saw their 12-game point streak to start the season snapped. They lost in regulation for the first time since March 28 against the Edmonton Oilers, a span of 20 regular-season games.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Jack Eichel scored for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
