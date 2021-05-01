Dylan Coghlan fills in where needed for Golden Knights

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said defenseman Dylan Coghlan has been a “trooper” while filling in at right wing on the fourth line for stretches.

Vegas Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan (52) smiles with his teammate Shea Theodore (27) after Coghlan scored a goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dylan Coghlan had a working knowledge of the forward position when the Golden Knights needed him to fill in on the fourth line.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much from his youth hockey days that applied to his situation.

“The last time I played forward was maybe in atom when I switched over,” Coghlan said of the age division now called under-11. “Obviously the timing and the speed is a little different than being on the back end. I think it’s been pretty good so far.”

Coghlan, 23, skated at right wing in six of the past eight games and also appeared at his customary position on defense at various points while the Knights were hit by injuries. He was returned to the taxi squad Friday.

The team’s minimal salary cap space limits who can be recalled, though forward Tomas Jurco was brought up from the Silver Knights before Friday’s game against Arizona with winger Jonathan Marchessault out of the lineup.

Coghlan didn’t see as much ice time as he did playing defense, including a season-low 2:13 in the 5-2 victory over Colorado on Wednesday when coach Pete DeBoer shortened his bench. DeBoer said Coghlan has been a “trooper” through the position switch.

“It’s a little different, but I think (Coghlan) is playing well for us,” linemate William Carrier said following the morning skate. “He jumps right into it, gets into the forecheck and he’s doing a good job for us.”

Coghlan also took a faceoff against San Jose on April 21 when Nicolas Roy was kicked out of the circle by the linesman. He lost the draw to Sharks center Joel Kellman.

“I wasn’t expecting to take a draw. Carrier just kind of looked at me and said, ‘You take it,’ ” Coghlan said. “I just tried to win it back and obviously didn’t win it. I won’t be taking draws in the near future.”

McNabb milestone

Defenseman Brayden McNabb played in his 500th career NHL game on Friday, which brought back memories of his first appearance.

McNabb debuted for Buffalo on Nov. 26, 2011, against the Washington Capitals. After driving from Rochester, New York, where the Sabres’ minor league team was located, McNabb said he couldn’t sleep the night before the game. He also tossed and turned during his pregame nap thinking about facing star Alex Ovechkin.

“I was full of adrenaline,” McNabb said. “It was a very fun moment for me. I think I had one of my big hits that game. I was able to stay a little bit longer. It was an exciting time for sure.”

McNabb, who also played three seasons in Los Angeles before being selected in the expansion draft, is four points shy of 100 for his career (20 goals, 76 assists) to go with 375 penalty minutes.

Roy skates

The Knights held an optional morning skate at Gila River Arena, and Roy was on the ice doing individual work with assistant Ryan Craig.

The forward is listed as day to day with an undisclosed injury after he left in the second period against Anaheim on April 24. He was scratched Wednesday against Colorado.

Notes

Arizona winger Phil Kessel is one point shy of reaching 900 career NHL points (389 goals, 510 assists). He will become the second active American and 14th overall to hit that mark.

Coyotes center Derick Brassard played in his 900th career NHL game on Friday, while forward Nick Schmaltz appeared in his 300th career game.

