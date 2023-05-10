Early struggles send Golden Knights to series-tying loss
The Edmonton Oilers took the Golden Knights out of the game early, scoring three first-period goals in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series Wednesday at Rogers Place.
Left wing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 at Rogers Place on Wednesday to even their second-round series 2-2.
Center Nick Bjudgstad and defensemen Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers, who led 4-0 at the end of the second period. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves after being pulled in Game 3.
Center Nicolas Roy scored for the Knights, who lost on the road for the first time this postseason. Goaltender Adin Hill lost in the first playoff start of his career.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Series schedule
Tied 2-2
Game 1 — Golden Knights 6, Oilers 4
Game 2 — Oilers 5, Golden Knights 1
Game 3 — Golden Knights 5, Oilers 1
Game 4 — Oilers 4, Golden Knights 1
Game 5 — 7 p.m. Friday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)
Game 6 — TBD Sunday, Rogers Place (TBA)
Game 7* — TBD Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)
* If necessary
All games on radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)