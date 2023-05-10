Early struggles send Golden Knights to series-tying loss

The Edmonton Oilers took the Golden Knights out of the game early, scoring three first-period goals in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) crashes into Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) and Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) reach for the puck during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) checks Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel (9) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Edmonton Oilers' Brett Kulak (27) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm (14) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Zach Hyman (18), Connor McDavid (97) and Evan Bouchard (2) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Adin Hill (33) gives up a goal to the Edmonton Oilers as Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) watches the puck go in and Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) tries to stop Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) trips Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Left wing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 at Rogers Place on Wednesday to even their second-round series 2-2.

Center Nick Bjudgstad and defensemen Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers, who led 4-0 at the end of the second period. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves after being pulled in Game 3.

Center Nicolas Roy scored for the Knights, who lost on the road for the first time this postseason. Goaltender Adin Hill lost in the first playoff start of his career.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.