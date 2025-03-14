Eichel breaks record as Golden Knights cruise past Blue Jackets

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel set a franchise record during an easy road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) skates in on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) shoots against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, left, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets left wing James van Riemsdyk (21) as defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates after his goal with teammates in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates after his goal with teammate Brandon Saad (20) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) shoots on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) next to defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates his goal with teammates in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) brings the puck around the back of the net in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (78) and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) reaches for the puck between Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and center Jack Eichel in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) reaches for the puck with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen (2) and defenseman Damon Severson (78) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Jack Eichel set the Golden Knights’ single-season scoring record in a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

Eichel’s assist in the first period was his 79th point of the season, surpassing center William Karlsson’s record set in the 2017-18 season.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 26 saves for his second shutout in four starts, as the Knights (39-19-7) earned three of four points to begin their four-game eastern road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.