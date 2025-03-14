Eichel breaks record as Golden Knights cruise past Blue Jackets
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel set a franchise record during an easy road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Jack Eichel set the Golden Knights’ single-season scoring record in a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.
Eichel’s assist in the first period was his 79th point of the season, surpassing center William Karlsson’s record set in the 2017-18 season.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 26 saves for his second shutout in four starts, as the Knights (39-19-7) earned three of four points to begin their four-game eastern road trip.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
