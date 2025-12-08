Eichel caps Golden Knights’ comeback against Rangers with OT goal
Jack Eichel scored on a breakaway with eight seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied to beat the New York Rangers on Sunday.
Jack Eichel scored on a breakaway with eight seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied to win their fourth straight game, 3-2 over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.
Center Tomas Hertl tied it with 51.3 seconds left in regulation with the extra attacker after incidental roughing penalties on center Brett Howden and Rangers defenseman Will Borgen.
Howden scored 36 seconds into the game, and goaltender Carter Hart made 21 saves for the Knights (14-6-8) to improve to 2-0 on their five-game road trip.
The Knights swept the season series against the Rangers (15-12-4), who lost in overtime for the second straight day.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.