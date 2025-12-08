Eichel caps Golden Knights’ comeback against Rangers with OT goal

Jack Eichel scored on a breakaway with eight seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied to beat the New York Rangers on Sunday.

New York Rangers players celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) shoots on goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

New York Rangers players celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and New York Rangers center Sam Carrick (39) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) saves a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar, left, and New York Rangers center Sam Carrick (39) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and New York Rangers center Sam Carrick (39) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) falls while skating against New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) skates with the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) falls while attempting a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates an early-period goal against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Jack Eichel scored on a breakaway with eight seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied to win their fourth straight game, 3-2 over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

Center Tomas Hertl tied it with 51.3 seconds left in regulation with the extra attacker after incidental roughing penalties on center Brett Howden and Rangers defenseman Will Borgen.

Howden scored 36 seconds into the game, and goaltender Carter Hart made 21 saves for the Knights (14-6-8) to improve to 2-0 on their five-game road trip.

The Knights swept the season series against the Rangers (15-12-4), who lost in overtime for the second straight day.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.