Eichel leading the way during Knights’ scorching start

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) cracks a smile in between active play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes a shot on the empty goal while Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) reaches to intercept the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Left wing Chandler Stephenson knows Jack Eichel doesn’t need help if the Golden Knights center is one-on-one with a defender.

Even if Eichel has two guys on him, he’s still usually coming away with the puck. It’s only if a third player arrives that Stephenson knows he definitely has to provide his teammate support.

Eichel’s incredible ability to isolate and protect the puck is one of the things that makes him special. It’s what allows him to provide moments like Sunday’s. He held onto the puck for 12 straight seconds in overtime, holding off Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele all the while, before streaking across the net and scoring a game winner.

Talk about an individual effort! 💪 In the dying seconds of the extra frame, @jackeichel comes through with the @Energizer OT winner to give the @GoldenKnights their fourth straight victory. pic.twitter.com/mF4tb6QGEv — NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2022

Spectacular goals like that are why Eichel is a $10 million a year player. He’s put his skillset on full display this season, leading the Knights in scoring during their scorching 8-2 start with 10 points in 10 games.

“His speed, his explosiveness, his strength … everything that a hockey player is built to be is what he is,” Stephenson said.

Left wing Reilly Smith, who skated with Eichel for most of training camp and the Knights’ first six games, learned early on he needed to adapt his game to his new center.

Eichel would have the puck so Smith would move to support him. Provide a passing outlet. Give another option for where the puck could go.

There was just one problem.

“He doesn’t need the help,” Smith said.

Eichel excels in one-on-one situations. Captain Mark Stone compared Eichel’s game-winner Sunday to a basketball play where a team asks an offensive player to isolate and beat their man.

Eichel’s stickhandling is so sharp it can look like the puck is glued to his stick. That, plus his long reach, strength and balance, makes it almost impossible for defenders to force him into a turnover.

Even when the 26-year-old was cutting behind the net against the Jets before his goal, he used one arm to fend off Scheifele without losing any semblance of control over the puck.

“I knew they had some tired bodies on the ice,” Eichel said. “I just wanted to try and challenge them.”

The Knights only got a taste of this version of Eichel last year.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2015 was returning from neck surgery when he made his debut Feb. 16 against Colorado. He hadn’t played a competitive hockey game in more than 11 months.

He suffered another injury March 17 when he broke his thumb against Florida. He proceeded to play through it the rest of the season.

The summer provided Eichel a chance to get healthy and gear up for what is likely the most important year of his career to date. He didn’t appear in a playoff game his first seven NHL seasons. Another early offseason would have left the Knights with plenty of questions about the November trade that cost them right wing Alex Tuch, center Peyton Krebs, a first- and a second-round pick for Eichel and a third.

Eichel’s strong play is putting those fears to bed early. The Knights have the NHL’s second-best record. They’re tied for the most wins with Boston.

Their No. 1 center is leading the way. Sometimes with help. Sometimes, like Sunday, without it.

“He just took a power move right to the net,” Stone said. “It’s a beautiful goal and a timely goal.”

