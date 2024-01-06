Eichel, Roy score twice as Knights roll against Islanders
The Golden Knights got two goals each from Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy as they put together one of their most complete performances in weeks Saturday.
Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy each scored twice as the Golden Knights put together one of their most complete performances in weeks to defeat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights (23-12-5), who had lost six of their last seven, were rewarded for their strong play with goals by Pavel Dorofeyev and Roy in a 1:30 span late in the second period to take a 3-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Eichel then scored a power-play goal, his second tally of the game, just 31 seconds into the third.
Logan Thompson made it hold up with 28 saves.
Keegan Kolesar had two assists, and 2020 third-round pick Lukas Cormier added one in his NHL debut for his first career point.
Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders (18-11-10).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.