Golden Knights

Eichel, Roy score twice as Knights roll against Islanders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2024 - 1:56 pm
 
Updated January 6, 2024 - 9:44 pm
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23), center Jack Eichel (9), right wing Jonathan March ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23), center Jack Eichel (9), right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrate Eichel’s goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) winds up to shoot during the first period of an N ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) winds up to shoot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) warms up while fans giggle behind him before an NHL hocke ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) warms up while fans giggle behind him before an NHL hockey game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (26) loses the puck to Islanders defenseman Noah Dobs ...
Golden Knights defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (26) loses the puck to Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights left wing Grigori Denisenko (54) battles at the net against Islanders goaltender ...
Golden Knights left wing Grigori Denisenko (54) battles at the net against Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) saves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey ...
Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) saves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) mans the net during the second period of an NHL h ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) mans the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier (40) brings the puck around the net against Islanders r ...
Golden Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier (40) brings the puck around the net against Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck while surrounded by the Islanders ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck while surrounded by the Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) dives to save the puck during the second period o ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) dives to save the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (26) skates with the puck during the second period of ...
Golden Knights defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (26) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy each scored twice as the Golden Knights put together one of their most complete performances in weeks to defeat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights (23-12-5), who had lost six of their last seven, were rewarded for their strong play with goals by Pavel Dorofeyev and Roy in a 1:30 span late in the second period to take a 3-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Eichel then scored a power-play goal, his second tally of the game, just 31 seconds into the third.

Logan Thompson made it hold up with 28 saves.

Keegan Kolesar had two assists, and 2020 third-round pick Lukas Cormier added one in his NHL debut for his first career point.

Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders (18-11-10).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

