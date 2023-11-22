Eichel’s OT winner sends Knights past Stars
Jack Eichel scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Dallas.
Jack Eichel weaved his way down the ice and beat Jake Oettinger 1:57 into overtime to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 road win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.
The victory allowed the Knights to end their road trip with a 2-1-1 mark.
Michael Amadio converted a beautiful pass from Nicolas Roy to give the Knights an early lead on a power-play goal.
Amadio credited Roy for the feed that set him up with a clean look, pointing out they worked on that exact situation during Wednesday’s morning skate.
Dallas dominated the second period only for Adin Hill to keep the Knights in the lead until Roope Hintz equalized by taking advantage of a slow line change by the Knights in the final minute of the period.
Hill had gone more than 99 minutes without allowing a goal at American Airlines Center before that. He stopped 31 of 32 shots overall in the victory.
