Eichel’s OT winner sends Knights past Stars

Jack Eichel scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Dallas.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel passes the puck against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, tries to control the puck while being challenged by Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) skates by his bench after scoring a power play goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates with the puck before taking a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa attempts a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill releases the puck after making a save against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck against Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, left, and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin argue during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment tries to reach the puck after being knocked down during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, and Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene compete for possession of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Hockey linesman Ben O'Quinn, second from left, restrains Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, second from right, during an argument with Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. Golden Knights' Brett Howden, right, looks on. Hague was given a 2-minute penalty for cross checking. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, bottom, skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) is squeezed between Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and a teammate while competing for possession during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops a shot by the Dallas Stars as defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) helps defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save as Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson attacks during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault takes a shot against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck against Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) competes for possession against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and center Nicolas Roy, back, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) competes for possession against Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) and left wing Mason Marchment (27) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Jack Eichel weaved his way down the ice and beat Jake Oettinger 1:57 into overtime to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 road win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

The victory allowed the Knights to end their road trip with a 2-1-1 mark.

Michael Amadio converted a beautiful pass from Nicolas Roy to give the Knights an early lead on a power-play goal.

Amadio credited Roy for the feed that set him up with a clean look, pointing out they worked on that exact situation during Wednesday’s morning skate.

Dallas dominated the second period only for Adin Hill to keep the Knights in the lead until Roope Hintz equalized by taking advantage of a slow line change by the Knights in the final minute of the period.

Hill had gone more than 99 minutes without allowing a goal at American Airlines Center before that. He stopped 31 of 32 shots overall in the victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

