Eichel’s overtime heroics lift Knights past Jets

The Golden Knights received a special play from their No. 1 center in overtime to defeat the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) crosschecks Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) as Howden reaches to receive a pass while Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) prepares to make a save during the second period in an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Center Jack Eichel scored with six seconds remaining in overtime to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 17,824 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights only scored twice despite firing 48 shots on goal on Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The win was their fourth straight, and moved them into a tie with Boston for the most in the NHL with eight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

