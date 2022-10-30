Eichel’s overtime heroics lift Knights past Jets
The Golden Knights received a special play from their No. 1 center in overtime to defeat the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Center Jack Eichel scored with six seconds remaining in overtime to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 17,824 at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights only scored twice despite firing 48 shots on goal on Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The win was their fourth straight, and moved them into a tie with Boston for the most in the NHL with eight.
