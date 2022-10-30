65°F
Eichel’s overtime heroics lift Knights past Jets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2022 - 2:07 pm
 
Updated October 30, 2022 - 7:45 pm
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) crosschecks Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howd ...
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) crosschecks Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) as Howden reaches to receive a pass while Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) prepares to make a save during the second period in an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Center Jack Eichel scored with six seconds remaining in overtime to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 17,824 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights only scored twice despite firing 48 shots on goal on Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The win was their fourth straight, and moved them into a tie with Boston for the most in the NHL with eight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

