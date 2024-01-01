Elvis was in the building for Knights-Kraken Winter Classic

The Golden Knights wore matching Elvis Presley outfits on the team bus to the 2024 Winter Classic against the Seattle Kraken on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

The Vegas Golden Knights arrive dressed like Elvis before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Vegas Golden Knights players arrive dressed in Elvis outfits before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Construction of the rink for the New Year's Day NHL hockey Winter Classic between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights continues Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Seattle at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch greets fans as he arrivers with the Seattle Kraken before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, right, arrives with left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, left, before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch greets fans as he arrivers with the Seattle Kraken before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev throws a fish to fans as he arrives with teammates dressed like fishmongers before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Seattle Kraken walk out to the ice before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Sir Mix-a-Lot performs before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Members of the Seattle Kraken, including center Matty Beniers (10), center Alex Wennberg (21), left wing Tye Kartye (52) and center Yanni Gourde (37) warm up before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights warm up on the ice before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

A fan waves a Vegas Golden Knights scarf during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Seattle Kraken and the Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights play during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skated on the ice during warmups before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) stretches on the ice during warmups before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SEATTLE — The Winter Classic featured a matchup unlike any other in NHL history.

Elvises vs. fishermen.

That’s at least how the two teams arrived to the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park on Monday for the league’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day.

The Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken, in keeping with Winter Classic tradition, rode the bus to the rink in coordinated outfits to add extra pizzazz to the proceedings.

The Knights showed up in matching Elvis Presley costumes featuring white jumpsuits, black wigs and sunglasses. It’s not the only time the team has paid tribute to the rock-and-roll legend. The Knights gave out an Elvis wig and glasses to their player of the game after every win last season.

Defenseman Alec Martinez was the mastermind behind the look, according to teammates Keegan Kolesar and Zach Whitecloud.

“I thought it was perfect,” Whitecloud said. “I mean, it’s literally Vegas.”

Kolesar’s vote for best Elvis impersonator went to left wing Paul Cotter. Kolesar joked Cotter didn’t even need to wear a wig to pull off Elvis’ signature hairstyle.

Just a bunch of hunks of burning love 🔥 #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/Wt92pLy0MJ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 1, 2024

“That’s just naturally his hair,” Kolesar said. “He was pretty spot on.”

The Kraken arrived in bright orange overalls in homage to the fishmongers at Seattle’s famous Pike Place Fish Market next to the Puget Sound.

Typical press conference at the Winter Classic pic.twitter.com/tKAjc0CVnT — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 1, 2024

Some of the players even carried fake fish with them to toss to fans like the vendors do at the shop.

The Knights coaches weren’t able to dress to impress the same way.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said there was an idea for a special hat that would tie Las Vegas and the game’s baseball backdrop together, but it didn’t happen. The coaches wore Knights ballcaps and lettermen jackets on the bench instead.

“We’re disappointed in ourselves that we didn’t pull it off,” Cassidy said. “I’m not a big fashion guy anyway, but we tried. We had a good idea. It fell through.”

Player intros

The Kraken’s entrance to T-Mobile Park might rival the Knights’ at T-Mobile Arena for the best in the NHL.

Seattle came out of the home dugout with rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot performing a special rendition of his song “Jump on It.” Fire shot out of wooden docks as the Kraken walked toward the rink, and people dressed as Pike Place Fish Market workers tossed fake fish over their heads.

Sir Mix-a-Lot introduces the Kraken to “Jump on it” while flames shoot from the docks and fish are tossed overhead. What a show. pic.twitter.com/0rdCDSOjyN — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) January 1, 2024

It wasn’t the only unique touch for the Winter Classic.

Seattle band Heart performed its songs “Barracuda” and “Magic Man” during the first intermission.

To the victor…

Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord walked away with more than just the first shutout in Winter Classic history.

He was given the Cocoa Cup, the new trophy given to the game’s MVP. The award is a giant white mug with hot chocolate and a game puck exploding out of it.

Introducing … 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗮 𝗖𝘂𝗽 🏆 Celebrating the outdoor rinks and warm refreshments that fueled how we learned the game, the trophy will now be presented to the MVP of the #WinterClassic every year ☕ pic.twitter.com/eJxXxhZjBF — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) December 30, 2023

It was designed to pay tribute to one of the beverages that kept players warm when they were playing on outdoor rinks growing up. Daccord’s only disappointment upon receiving the trophy on the TNT postgame show is that it didn’t contain actual hot chocolate.

“Do I get some cocoa?” Daccord said. “Where is it?”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.