End of an era: Why Knights, Marchessault went separate ways

The Golden Knights’ all-time leading scorer is leaving in free agency Monday to sign a contract with the Nashville Predators.

Reality set in at 9 a.m. Monday.

The Golden Knights and Jonathan Marchessault are going their separate ways.

The 33-year-old right wing, who is the Knights’ all-time leader in goals, assists, points and games played, agreed to terms on a five-year, $27.5 million contract with Nashville the first day of NHL free agency, the Predators announced.

Marchessault expressed a desire to stay with the organization that took a chance on him in the 2017 expansion draft. The one that made him a household name. The one he won the Stanley Cup with.

But the Knights and the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP never agreed to an extension to keep the Original Misfit in Las Vegas.

Marchessault, who scored a career-high 42 goals last season, said in an interview with TSN soon after he decided to join the Predators that it was a difficult choice to make. He said he never got a “decent” offer from the Knights and “I don’t think they tried their best to keep me.”

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said that “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

McCrimmon said he had conversations with Marchessault and his agent Pat Brisson before last season, during the All-Star break and at the NHL scouting combine in June.

McCrimmon said the Knights felt Thursday there was a chance to get a deal done. On Friday, the first day of the NHL draft at Sphere, things changed.

A sticking point was the length of the contract. McCrimmon said the Knights were not comfortable giving Marchessault a five-year deal. Marchessault will be 38-years-old when his contract expires in Nashville.

Despite that, McCrimmon disagreed with Marchessault’s assessment that the Knights didn’t try to make things work.

“Marchy is a fiery guy,” McCrimmon said. “He would perhaps feel that way. I think anybody who knows me, knows Marchy, our time together in this organization and the value and respect we have for each other, I would disagree with that.”

Marchessault was part of a Predators’ spending spree Monday.

Nashville also signed longtime Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to a four-year, $32 million contract and pried defenseman Brady Skjei out of Carolina with a seven-year, $49 million deal.

“I think obviously we did a lot,” Predators general manager Barry Trotz said. “I think we just are continuing down the path that I think I tried to lay out when I first got here. … Anytime we can add a cultural, serial winner-type of player, we’re going to do that.”

Marchessault is already familiar with one of his new teammates. He played with Stamkos on the Lightning for parts of two seasons from 2014-16. Marchessault said he called his old captain Monday when he heard Stamkos may also sign in Nashville.

“We were like, ‘Well, congrats,’” Marchessault said. “And he said, ‘Well, congrats to you, too.’ It was a pretty comical situation but we’re definitely excited to go over there together.”

It will be difficult for the Knights to replace Marchessault on or off the ice.

He scored 417 points in 514 games during his seven seasons with the team. He added 75 points in 95 playoff games.

“Obviously, I think everyone knows how big a part of this team he is. What he means to the team, the city, the fanbase,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said May 7. “He’s done everything. He’s been consistent.”

Marchessault’s absence will also loom large in the Knights’ locker room.

He was a vocal leader throughout his time with the team. He constantly chirped his teammates and brought energy to every practice.

“Everybody in this organization loves having Marchy around. The guy, more of the person than the player,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said May 7. “I talk about coming to work and having fun every day. I think Marchy leads the way in that department.”

The Knights will have to pivot to life without Marchessault.

They’re down to three Original Misfits — McNabb, center William Karlsson and defenseman Shea Theodore — after left wing William Carrier also left the organization Monday to sign a six-year deal with the Hurricanes.

“We move on and a new chapter, a new challenge for me and my family and we’re excited,” Marchessault said. “But yes, at the end of the day I’ll always look back at some of the best (times) of my life over there (in Las Vegas). I mean, I’m pretty satisfied and happy with what we accomplished as an organization and I do think I was a big part of it. But they probably thought otherwise for the future. That’s what’s disappointing.”

