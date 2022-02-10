End of mask mandate brings changes to Las Vegas sports world

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the suspension of Nevada’s mask mandate on Thursday, which means sporting events in Las Vegas may look different now.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by center Michael Amadio, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans attending Golden Knights and Silver Knights games will no longer be required to wear masks, per a statement the teams released following the governor’s announcement.

“In light of today’s announcement by Governor Sisolak, the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights are pleased to rescind the requirement for our guests to wear a mask at our home games, as well as at City National Arena and Lifeguard Arena. We will continue to follow the state’s guidance on this issue and adjust our policies accordingly if needed.”

The Golden Knights play at T-Mobile again on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.

The new mask policy brings changes to the sportsbook scene inside casinos and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Amongst our team members, a lot of people were relieved and they’re ready to move forward without these masks,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “I’ve already received a number of texts from guests that are also celebrating the lifting of the mask mandate. A fair share of loyal, regular players had said they weren’t planning on coming in for the Super Bowl but now they’re revisiting their plans.

It helps us with everything. It helps us with hotel rooms. It helps us with food and beverage. And it helps us with Super Bowl (betting) handle.”

Most fans enjoy events at LVMS outdoors so the mask policy hasn’t been much of an issue, but LMVS president Chris Powell says the lifting of the mask mandate will increase the fan experience.

“Primarily, it’s encouraging that the COVID-related numbers have decreased in the past few weeks. The vast majority of our race attendees are seated outdoors, so they won’t feel the impact while on our property. But the lifting of the mask mandate will make their Las Vegas experience so much more enjoyable when they’re visiting our city’s hotels, restaurants, gaming tables and other indoor venues.”

NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 is scheduled for March 6 in Las Vegas.

