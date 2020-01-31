Erik Haula sees Golden Knights again after eventful 7 months

Ex-Golden Knights forward Erik Haula will play against his former team Friday after experiencing a whirlwind seven months following his trade.

Carolina Hurricanes' Erik Haula (56) prepares for a face-off against New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Erik Haula (56) passes the puck as New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Erik Haula has been through so much since being traded by the Golden Knights.

He got married. He went on a scoring tear. He got hurt. He lost an unborn daughter. He worked to find his top form again.

The forward was nothing but delighted by his latest twist of fate, though: A reunion with his former team. Haula, now with the Carolina Hurricanes, will play against the Knights on Friday for the first time since his June trade.

“It’ll be fun,” Haula said after a Thursday practice. “I’m sure they’re going to give it to me, and I’ll try to give it back. I’ve been through it, playing an old team, before. Hopefully I’m better for it.”

Haula has had an interesting first season with the Hurricanes. The pending unrestricted free agent, who was with the Knights in their first two seasons, scored seven goals in his first nine games with one assist.

Things have cooled off since then. He has 11 goals and eight assists in 30 games. He missed a month-plus with a knee injury, which had to be frightening after a knee injury ended his season in November 2018.

Haula returned this time only to deal with a personal tragedy. He and his wife, Kristen, revealed Jan. 1 on Instagram that their unborn daughter lost her heartbeat.

Haula had scored the previous night against the Montreal Canadiens, kissed his hands and pointed to the sky afterward.

It was a simple gesture that said so much. It was revealing, even as Haula struggles to put his past seven months into words.

“It’s been interesting,” he said. “There’s a lot that’s happened, for sure. You wake up every morning and get after it.”

Haula was given a nice respite Friday as he saw some old friends. He’s also looking forward to visiting Las Vegas with the Hurricanes on Feb. 8 for a game at T-Mobile Arena.

Not so much that he doesn’t want to win. But seeing Knights sweaters still stirs up warm memories.

”I have a lot of good friends on that team,” Haula said. “(I) definitely follow them. It’s a place close to my heart.”

Roy returns

The player Haula was traded to the Hurricanes for, center Nicolas Roy, also faced his former team for the first time. Roy was recalled from the American Hockey League on Thursday and returned to the PNC Arena rink where he made his NHL debut.

“It’s a little bit weird at first,” Roy said after Friday’s morning skate. “I wasn’t expecting that, to get traded. I’m very grateful to be back here. It’s going to be fun.”

Predators preview

The Knights play the Nashville Predators on Saturday to complete a back-to-back. It’s perhaps the most important game of their four-game trip.

The Predators have won two straight and leapfrogged the Knights in points percentage entering Friday’s games. A regulation loss would cause the Knights to fall out of a playoff spot. A regulation win would put them four points up on the Predators.

“Points this time of year are extremely valuable,” defenseman Jon Merrill said. “You see how tight it is in the (Pacific) Division. It’s really important for us to try and get as many as we can to make that gap a little bigger.”

