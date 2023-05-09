74°F
Golden Knights

ESPN broadcaster apologizes for comments on Knights player

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 10:07 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) and Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) battle for t ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) and Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

An ESPN broadcaster apologized Tuesday morning for comments he made about Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

“SportsCenter” anchor John Anderson was calling the highlights of the Knights’ Game 3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night when he came to Whitecloud’s second-period goal.

“What kind of name is Whitecloud?” Anderson said. “Great name if you’re a toilet paper.”

Whitecloud is a member of the Sioux Valley Dakota nation and is the first to play in the NHL. His father, Tim, is 100 percent indigenous.

“This is totally on me and I sincerely apologize to Zach, the Golden Knights, their fans and everyone else for what I said,” Anderson said in a statement. “It’s my job to be prepared and know the backgrounds of the players and I blew it. I will be reaching out to the team to personally apologize and hope to have the opportunity to speak to Zach as well.”

Whitecloud, throughout his career, has taken it upon himself to be a role model for indigenous Americans and Canadians. He’s spoken to schools about the importance of education and a healthy lifestyle.

He’s also volunteered at a hockey camp run by Vancouver Canucks forward — and fellow First Nations player — Michael Ferland.

“I truly feel like (I and other First Nations players) represent everyone in North America, from an indigenous standpoint,” Whitecloud said to the Review-Journal in 2020. “I feel we have a responsibility to use our platform to help our people push forward, to help them realize there is hope out there.

“If we can use our platform to motivate, especially the youth, that’s the main goal.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

