Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade

A parade to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Las Vegas Strip. Here’s what to know before you go.

To top this week’s Stanley Cup win, the champion Golden Knights will parade down the Strip on Saturday amid cheers from thousands of adoring fans — celebrations typical in cities with storied professional teams.

Luckily for Las Vegas, the WNBA’s Aces just last year set the stage on what the celebration will look like.

Here’s what the Review-Journal knows about the parade.

Time and place

– The free festivities kick off at 7 p.m.

– The roughly 1-mile procession will begin at Flamingo Road and head south toward Tropicana Avenue.

– Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena will host a rally after the parade.

Traffic, parking

An influx of fans should crowd the Strip more than it typically is on a weekend night.

Clark County, for example, has announced “protocols” similar to New Year’s Eve.

“Attendees should plan on arriving early to ensure they have a location along Las Vegas (Boulevard) where they can see the parade well,” a county spokesperson wrote in a Thursday statement.

Las Vegas police didn’t list seats as prohibited items, and said there wasn’t any ordinance that would stop someone from saving a spot before the parade begins.

Paid parking will be available at the resorts, and the county noted that there’s also public transportation available.

Regional Transportation Commission buses run routes on the Strip 24/7, “except for stops located along the parade route,” the county said. More information on the routes and passes is available here and here.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said Thursday it was playing a “supportive role.”

“Rest assured, we have no intentions of closing ramps or imposing restrictions on state highways,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement. “In line with our ongoing efforts, we have diligently scheduled any significant limitations related to the (Interstate 15)/Tropicana project around the (Golden Knights) playoff schedule. During the parade, we will strive to maximize road capacity on the neighboring routes of that project.”

Public safety, prohibited items

Clark County said the Metropolitan Police Department will have a “large presence.”

“We would ask that people who attend the parade to celebrate do so safely with respect for people and property,” the county said.

Police said officers will shut down the pedestrian bridges along the route during the parade.

The following items won’t be allowed on the Strip from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

– Purses bigger than 12 inches, by 6 inches, by a foot (or bags larger than that size)

– Coolers

– Luggage, and computer and camera bags

– Backpacks, fanny packs or cinch bags

– Strollers or carts

“As a reminder, operating drones over the tourist corridor of Las Vegas Boulevard is prohibited by the (Federal Aviation Administration),” police wrote in a statement.

