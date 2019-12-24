Ex-Golden Knight Pierre-Edouard Bellemare stellar back in Las Vegas

Former Golden Knight Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has set career milestones in both his games at T-Mobile Arena this season.

Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) celebrates after scoring past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s sweater has changed but his love for T-Mobile Arena hasn’t.

The former Golden Knight, who put together two career seasons in Las Vegas, continues to set milestones in his former home. In his first trip back the Colorado Avalanche center had his first career three-point game in a 6-1 win over the Knights on Oct. 25. Monday he scored two goals for the first time in his career to lead the Avalanche to a 7-3 victory.

“It’s hard to believe I scored two,” Bellemare said. “I usually score freaking five a year. That’s already one-third of it. That’s nice. I don’t think you’ll see that out of me every night, but it’s sure nice when it comes.”

Bellemare wouldn’t admit it, but it was probably also nice it came against his former team. He left the Knights in July to sign a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Avalanche.

A well-paid fourth-line center was something the cap-strapped Knights couldn’t afford this summer. But Colorado, which was looking for forward depth, saw potential in the 34-year-old Bellemare.

Playing time rises

He’s playing an average of 13:29 this season. That’s a 1:03 increase over his last year with the Knights. He’s also on pace to shatter his career-highs in points, goals and assists. He has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 35 games. His career-high is 16.

“(The Avalanche) were quite honest with me and they knew I could do more and they wanted more,” Bellemare said. “They gave me the chance to play in a position where I get a little more ice time and obviously I’m (doing well) right now. … I think it’s going pretty well. I’m just the same guy trying to work hard every day, but right now the puck luck is finding me a bit.”

Bellemare also admitted he’s had fun showing off the offensive side of his game. He made his bones in the NHL as a defensive-minded center and penalty killer. But his increased ice time and role with the Avalanche this season has given him the chance to show off a little.

Knights left wing William Carrier, Bellemare’s former linemate, was impressed by the “dipsy-doodle” Bellemare did to shake free of defenseman Shea Theodore on his first goal.

The move, and Bellemare’s second goal, was enough to make Knights coach Gerard Gallant entertain the question of whether he was holding the veteran back offensively his two years in Las Vegas.

“I must have been,” Gallant said, grinning. “He sure likes to play against us, doesn’t he? He’s a good character guy and a hard player and he comes in here and plays really well. I don’t know, maybe he didn’t like me. I have no idea.”

No bad blood

Bellemare, of course, insists there’s “no bad blood at all” between him and the Knights. The team played a tribute video for him in his first game back at T-Mobile Arena that he seemed genuinely moved by.

But there’s no doubt he found a good fit in Colorado. He’s playing well, and playing even better when he visits Las Vegas.

He’s scored three goals against the Knights and three goals against everyone else.

“It’s just crazy,” Bellemare said. “It’s crazy, but fun.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.