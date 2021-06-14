Ex-Knights coach Gerard Gallant reportedly hired by Rangers

Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was hired as coach of the New York Rangers on Monday, the New York Post reported.

Canada's Head Coach Gerard Gallant reacts during the Ice Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Russia and Canada at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant has a new job.

Fresh off leading Team Canada to a gold medal at the world championship this month, Gallant was hired as coach of the New York Rangers on Monday, the New York Post reported.

He replaces David Quinn, who was fired after the 2020-21 season.

Gallant, 57, led the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and earned the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year. He was 118-75-20 in two-plus seasons before being fired Jan. 15, 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.