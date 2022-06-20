Ex-Knights coach Pete DeBoer expected to be hired by Stars

Pete DeBoer was fired May 16 by the Golden Knights with one year left on his contract after the team failed to make the NHL playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer talks about the 2021-22 season during a news conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer, center, talks to players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Blackhawks won 4-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Pete DeBoer wasn’t out of a job for long.

DeBoer, fired May 16 by the Golden Knights, is expected to be hired as the Dallas Stars’ coach, according to multiple reports. He will replace Rick Bowness, who wasn’t retained after the team’s season ended.

TSN reported that the sides are working to finalize a four-year contract worth more than $4 million per season.

Dallas will be the fifth NHL team DeBoer has coached. The 54-year-old had one year remaining on his contract with the Knights and had the option of taking a year off.

Instead, DeBoer will return for his 16th NHL season after stints in Florida, New Jersey, San Jose and Las Vegas. He is one of 28 coaches in league history with 500 wins and one of 31 with 1,000 games.

The Stars were a thorn in the Knights’ side with DeBoer as coach. They beat out the Knights for a wild-card playoff spot this season. Two seasons ago, they defeated the Knights in the Western Conference Final.

Dallas lost to Calgary in seven games in the first round this season. The Stars were 89-62-25 over parts of three seasons under Bowness.

DeBoer has a track record of having instant success with new teams. He led the Devils and Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both clubs. He took the Knights to back-to-back semifinals to open his tenure.

DeBoer’s overall record is 513-379-123 (.566 points percentage). He was 98-50-12 (.650) with the Knights.

But the Knights couldn’t overcome a slew of injuries this season and missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, leading to DeBoer’s firing. They hired Bruce Cassidy as his replacement June 14.

Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said he wanted a “new voice” for next season in explaining the move. He declined to say where DeBoer fell short.

“We had a lot of success with Pete,” McCrimmon said. “I think he’s a really good coach.”

DeBoer will be reunited with his former San Jose captain, Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old is coming off a career year in which he scored 81 points in 82 games for the Stars. The two were together four seasons with the Sharks.

Along with veterans Pavelski, captain Jamie Benn and center Tyler Seguin, the Stars have plenty of young talent. Center Roope Hintz and left wing Jason Robertson teamed with Pavelski to form one of the NHL’s top lines this season. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen continues to impress, and rookie goaltender Jake Oettinger was sensational in the playoffs with a .954 save percentage.

