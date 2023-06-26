Extra, extra! RJ selling $10 collectible Golden Knights newspaper bundle today

The Review-Journal is selling $10 bundles of commemorative Golden Knights’ newspapers at the paper’s office today, featuring highlights from the team’s Stanley Cup win and parade.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's commemorative Golden Knights newspaper bundle.

Customers line up outside a kiosk at the Las Vegas Review-Journal building at 1111 W. Bonanza Road to buy a Golden Knights newspaper bundle featuring all the highlights of the Knights’ Stanley Cup win on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bruce Alder)

The Review-Journal will be selling a commemorative Golden Knights newspaper bundle featuring all the highlights of the Knights’ Stanley Cup win for $9.99 on Thursday.

The bundles will be sold at a kiosk at the Review-Journal building at 1111 W. Bonanza Road from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, for $3 less than the bundle’s price on the R-J’s online store.

Individual newspapers will also be sold for $3 each at the kiosk, which is about half-off the normal price for individual collectible newspapers sold online.

The bundles will include five newspapers with all the highlights of the Golden Knights’ victory — including the iconic “Knights Win Cup!” newspaper that quickly sold out across the valley.

Other papers included in the bundle are:

— Jackpot! – Sports C Section from June 14

— Chase for the Cup – Special section 1 from June 18

— Roll Call of the Champions – Special section 2 from June 18

— Parade of Champions – The 12-page victory parade special section from June 19

Serious Golden Knights fans can still preorder the R-J’s collectible hardcover book that includes 160 pages of Golden Knights’ photos, stories and best moments from their journey to the cup.

“These newspapers capture the moments Southern Nevadans will never forget,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “Vegas fans will want to keep these editions forever. Get them while you still can.”

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.