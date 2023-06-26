94°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Extra, extra! RJ to sell $10 collectible Golden Knights newspaper bundle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2023 - 4:58 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2023 - 5:17 pm
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's commemorative Golden Knights newspaper bundle.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's commemorative Golden Knights newspaper bundle.

The Review-Journal will be selling a commemorative Golden Knights newspaper bundle featuring all the highlights of the Knights’ Stanley Cup win for $9.99 on Thursday.

The bundles will be sold at a kiosk at the Review-Journal building at 1111 W. Bonanza Road from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, for $3 less than the bundle’s price on the R-J’s online store.

Individual newspapers will also be sold for $3 each at the kiosk, which is about half-off the normal price for individual collectible newspapers sold online.

The bundles will include five newspapers with all the highlights of the Golden Knights’ victory — including the iconic “Knights Win Cup!” newspaper that quickly sold out across the valley.

Other papers included in the bundle are:

— Jackpot! – Sports C Section from June 14

— Chase for the Cup – Special section 1 from June 18

— Roll Call of the Champions – Special section 2 from June 18

— Parade of Champions – The 12-page victory parade special section from June 19

Serious Golden Knights fans can still preorder the R-J’s collectible hardcover book that includes 160 pages of Golden Knights’ photos, stories and best moments from their journey to the cup.

“These newspapers capture the moments Southern Nevadans will never forget,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “Vegas fans will want to keep these editions forever. Get them while you still can.”

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
3
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
4
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
5
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title
Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title
Fans celebrate the VGK Stanley Cup win across the valley — PHOTOS
Fans celebrate the VGK Stanley Cup win across the valley — PHOTOS
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault greets fans in Henderson — PHOTOS
Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault greets fans in Henderson — PHOTOS
How to get tickets to the Stanley Cup Final
How to get tickets to the Stanley Cup Final