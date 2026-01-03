Eye on 2026: Trade deadline could be key to Knights’ season

The trade deadline, Mitch Marner and the health of goaltender Adin Hill will be some of the stories Golden Knights reporter Danny Webster follows this year.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon addresses the media during the first day of training camp Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops the puck in front of San Jose Sharks left wing Pavol Regenda (84) during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) celebrates his score against San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The world of sports makes every year interesting, and 2026 will be no different, especially when it comes to the Golden Knights.

Here are five Knights stories we’ll be following this year:

1. What will the Knights do at the trade deadline?

The Knights are planning on being in contention for another Stanley Cup championship, but will they have the assets to make a big splash in March? Furthermore, what assets could they trade to make that happen? General manager Kelly McCrimmon has always found a way to make something happen.

2. Are the Knights still the leaders of the Pacific Division?

The Anaheim Ducks have made a surprising surge, but is it sustainable? Will the San Jose Sharks continue to play well? Is it a matter of time before the Edmonton Oilers make a push? The Knights will have tough competition in their quest to win another division title.

3. What will Mitch Marner do in the playoffs?

The Knights’ prized addition from this season probably will be playing playoff hockey in a new environment. After years of disappointment in Toronto, Marner will be under the microscope in trying to help the Knights win a title.

4. What will the goaltending situation look like?

Adin Hill will return from injury at some point. Where does that leave the Knights and their goaltending department, with Carter Hart in the fold and Akira Schmid playing well?

5. Ten years later

Next season will mark the Knights’ 10th in the NHL. Will they ring in the new decade with another championship? What is the team planning to commemorate the first nine seasons?

