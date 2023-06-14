Fans celebrate the VGK Stanley Cup win across the valley — PHOTOS

The Golden Knights brought home the city’s first Stanley Cup on Tuesday night, but the party wasn’t confined to T-Mobile Arena .

Golden Knights fans celebrate their team’s Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate their teams Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers, outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans cheer as their team wins the Stanley Cup Final while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate their teams Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers, outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored a goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights fans watch on TV as the Stanley Cup is being raised after a win against the Florida Panthers, outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scored a goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

xGolden Knights fans cheer a goal during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Congratulations messages are displayed on marquees on the strip after Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup against the Florida Panthers, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during period two of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans Mike Pare, left, and Jeremy Clement react to a save during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights fans cheer as their team is presented the Stanley Cup while watching from Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans Andrew Hapitana, left, and his friend Valentina Astalas comfort each other as they get emotional about their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans, from left, CC Conboy, Tammy Scholtes, Chris Scholtes and Mike Conboy, cheer for a late goal during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate their teams Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans cheer their team’s second goal during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans cheer as their team wins the Stanley Cup Final while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights fans Deanna Rilling, left, and Michael Chapman celebrate at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas after their team won the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights fans and Las Vegas police officers exchange high-fives their team''s Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans gathered across the Las Vegas Valley, from Henderson to Summerlin and downtown to the Strip, to party and celebrate the victory.

Check out the scenes in the photo gallery above.

