Fans create petition to fire DeBoer after Knights lose 5th straight

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2022 - 9:29 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer, left, and players look up to view a replay of a Winnipe ...
Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer, left, and players look up to view a replay of a Winnipeg Jets goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Remember when the Golden Knights were a new team, playing great and skating toward a historic playoff run?

That was so 2018.

Now, in 2022, after a coaching change and multiple roster shake-ups (did we forget to mention the pandemic?), the Knights have hit the wall in their fifth season. And fans are none too pleased, especially after the Knights finished a horrible road trip by losing to Winnipeg 7-3 on Tuesday.

The Knights went winless on the five-game trip. It’s the first time in franchise history they have lost five straight in regulation.

Ignoring the fact that the Knights have been plagued with injuries this season, with seven players currently on injured reserve, fans are unhappy.

Some are even calling for the firing, via petition, of coach Pete DeBoer.

