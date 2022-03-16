Fans create petition to fire DeBoer after Knights lose 5th straight
Find out what fans have to say about the Golden Knights, who finished their road trip Tuesday by going 0-5.
Remember when the Golden Knights were a new team, playing great and skating toward a historic playoff run?
That was so 2018.
Now, in 2022, after a coaching change and multiple roster shake-ups (did we forget to mention the pandemic?), the Knights have hit the wall in their fifth season. And fans are none too pleased, especially after the Knights finished a horrible road trip by losing to Winnipeg 7-3 on Tuesday.
The Knights went winless on the five-game trip. It’s the first time in franchise history they have lost five straight in regulation.
Ignoring the fact that the Knights have been plagued with injuries this season, with seven players currently on injured reserve, fans are unhappy.
Some are even calling for the firing, via petition, of coach Pete DeBoer.
WPG 7 – VGK 3
The Golden Knights have lost 5 in a row and 10 of 14 since Jack Eichel debuted.
Let’s face it, the @GoldenKnights aren’t being honest with themselves. That’s why I’m not sure they can break out if this funk…
PDB along with KMC n GMP need to be fired they have destroyed the VGKs 👎
Don’t want to hear another soul complain about Lehner, the last few games without him have been embarrassing
March 15, 2022. The absolute lowest point in Vegas @GoldenKnights history. And folks, it’s going to be get. #VegasBorn #VGK
