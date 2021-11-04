Fans react to Golden Knights acquiring Jack Eichel

There was a mixture of reaction on Twitter to the Golden Knights trading for All-Star center Jack Eichel on Thursday.

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Buffalo, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Golden Knights fans have a mix of emotions after the club acquired Jack Eichel from the Sabres on Thursday as part of a package that sent Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs to Buffalo.

Here is a sample of the various reactions:

Unless the surgery goes really bad, the #VegasBorn is going to have the best PP in hockey for the next 5 years. Step aside Oilers. — geoff (@KestrelYYC) November 4, 2021

#VegasBorn should keep Eichel on IR for the remainder of the season IMO. Dealing with the cap in the postseason will be much more manageable — Christopher Mendoza (@c_joseph91) November 4, 2021

The #VegasBorn got Mark Stone and Jack Eichel for Oscar Lindberg

Erik Brannstrom

Conditional 1st round pick

2nd round pick

2nd round pick

Conditional 3rd round pick

Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs And frankly, it’s all worth it. — Pavel 📊 (Podkolzin and Tkachev truther) (@pasha_in_russia) November 4, 2021

#VegasBorn won this trade goin away… In my 48yrs of being a sportsfan, I've never seen a more incompetent handling of an Elite player then the way the Sabres did with Eichel It's beyond words — My Name is Tom (@silverblackjack) November 4, 2021

Jack Eichel is a Vegas Golden Knight. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/L9N0XcKGfs — Tyler Kasch (@TheTylerKasch) November 4, 2021

I have no idea how the Knights get salary compliant, but I’m excited to have one of the best players on the planet in uniform. I’m happy today, then I’ll be sad when more of my favorite players get moved, then I’ll be happy again when Eichel is lifting the Cup.#VegasBorn — RJ🇺🇸 (@RJLvegas) November 4, 2021

This is hilarious considering Eichel is a -69 in his career , everyone talking about how great he is but is one dimensional — harold merz (@hmneon) November 4, 2021

I guess “win now” means next season when everyone’s healthy and when the teams rolling 1 line because they can’t afford the other 3. — Benn There Doan That (@BleedingTeal84) November 4, 2021

Cheers to one of the original misfits, best of luck in NY #VegasBorn https://t.co/sMORxFKus5 — Abigail Prather (@abigailprather) November 4, 2021

We will miss you Tuchy!! Thanks for a great 4 years, good luck back home in Buffalo! Youll always be #VegasBorn to us https://t.co/hpFb4a0sot — E (@hiitseli) November 4, 2021